Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,045,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,442,000 after buying an additional 90,650 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,895,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after buying an additional 254,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $58.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.43. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.59%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

