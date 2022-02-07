Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,994 shares during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock makes up about 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 169,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter worth $318,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,024,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 28,015 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 89.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 119,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 56,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $7.58 on Monday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 267.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

