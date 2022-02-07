Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 11,190 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,190 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the third quarter worth $4,388,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 8.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 5.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

PSXP stock opened at $43.89 on Monday. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $44.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.64.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 41.90% and a return on equity of 44.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 117.85%.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $72,272.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

