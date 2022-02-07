Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 157 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.54.

NYSE:DLR opened at $145.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

