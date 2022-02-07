Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up about 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,223,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,794,431,000 after acquiring an additional 286,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,301,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,174,000 after acquiring an additional 301,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 11.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,672,000 after acquiring an additional 616,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 9.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,384,000 after acquiring an additional 419,358 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.77.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $62.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $42.55 and a one year high of $66.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

