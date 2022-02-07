Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 5,557 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 33.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the third quarter worth $30,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the third quarter worth $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 18.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

In other news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MPLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

MPLX stock opened at $33.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $34.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.68.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.27%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.60%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.