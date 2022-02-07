Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 957.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.11% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,514 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Shares of VRTS opened at $269.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.31. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.38 and a 52 week high of $338.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 15.51.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total value of $1,491,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.