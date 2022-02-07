Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026,364 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.83% of Vistra worth $233,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 89.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 619.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

NYSE:VST opened at $21.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. On average, analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.