Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.85 Million

Brokerages predict that Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) will post $13.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Volta Inc – Class A’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.40 million and the highest is $14.30 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will report full-year sales of $34.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.60 million to $34.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $97.65 million, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $108.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Volta Inc – Class A.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Volta Inc – Class A by 395.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 54,970 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

VLTA stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50. Volta Inc – Class A has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $18.33.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile

