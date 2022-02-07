Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VLTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE VLTA traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.81. The company had a trading volume of 22,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,151. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Volta Inc – Class A has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $18.33.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Investments L P lifted its stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 100,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 46,218 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 277,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 27,701 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,325,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 2,571.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 376,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 362,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

