Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 874,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,165 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.52% of Vontier worth $29,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 42.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Vontier by 4.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the second quarter worth $199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 15.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 90,218 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 5,788.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 69,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 68,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Vontier stock opened at $26.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

