Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,408,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611,621 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 0.8% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of Philip Morris International worth $417,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after buying an additional 4,609,738 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 346.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,518,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,671 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 364.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,938 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,175 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,745,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

NYSE PM opened at $103.16 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.98 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

