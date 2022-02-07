Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,389,677 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,716,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,389,677 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $279,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,386 shares of company stock worth $70,871,232 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $124.40 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $150.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.84.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

