Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 19,353 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,563,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,353 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $150,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after buying an additional 89,467 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.1% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 60,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,647,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,991,000 after purchasing an additional 139,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 85.1% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,577,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $225,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.74.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,528,400 shares of company stock valued at $121,846,158 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $81.07 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $343.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.57, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

