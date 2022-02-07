Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 62,662 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,063,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,662 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Raytheon Technologies worth $177,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $43,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $93.21 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $93.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $139.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.92.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

