Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,725,292 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 18,121 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 0.7% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Union Pacific worth $338,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after buying an additional 529,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,002,312,000 after purchasing an additional 141,498 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,562,899,000 after purchasing an additional 302,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Stephens raised their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

NYSE UNP opened at $242.39 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $256.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.74.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

