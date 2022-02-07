Voyager Token (VGX) Market Capitalization Hits $596.48 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Voyager Token has a market cap of $596.48 million and approximately $10.54 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.14 or 0.00005023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00043200 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00109735 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

VGX is a coin. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

