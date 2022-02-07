VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYNE Therapeutics Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics for dermatology. The company’s product pipeline consist FMX103 and FCD105 which are in clinical stage. VYNE Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.75. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 507.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYNE. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 24,611 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,900,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 211,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

