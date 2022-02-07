W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
WPC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.
NYSE:WPC opened at $75.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.99 and its 200-day moving average is $78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $66.12 and a 52-week high of $83.19.
W. P. Carey Company Profile
W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on W. P. Carey (WPC)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.