W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

WPC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

NYSE:WPC opened at $75.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.99 and its 200-day moving average is $78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $66.12 and a 52-week high of $83.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

