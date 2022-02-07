Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,159,724 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 779,904 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 5.2% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $704,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.65.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,713,566. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $383.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

