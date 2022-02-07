Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Shares of Warrior Gold Inc. (CVE:WAR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 37200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23.
Warrior Gold Company Profile (CVE:WAR)
Featured Articles
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.