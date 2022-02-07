Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 6,712 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.06. The company had a trading volume of 66,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,566,053. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.17. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.22 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

