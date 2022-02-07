Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 573,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,941,000 after buying an additional 74,696 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 623,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,043,000 after buying an additional 54,422 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,847,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 156,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.61. The stock had a trading volume of 297,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,207,521. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $138.18 and a one year high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

