Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.71. The stock had a trading volume of 114,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,614. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.66 and a one year high of $86.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

