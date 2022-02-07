Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 36,754 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,754 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.35. 28,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,872,422. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.56 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.