Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 3,862 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15,530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 137,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.52. 176,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,015,156. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $178.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

