Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $13.84 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.06. 66,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,566,053. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.22 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.