Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New $40.98 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 812,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,983,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $52.84. The stock had a trading volume of 49,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,183,467. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.20.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

