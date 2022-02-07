WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

NYSE WEC opened at $94.64 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.23.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.728 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.