Wedbush Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology service provider will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTSH. UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

CTSH stock opened at $86.82 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $92.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.95 and its 200-day moving average is $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 25,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 70,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% during the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 331,340 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,589,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,647 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.