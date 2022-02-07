Wedbush Comments on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ FY2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Erste Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $123.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.84. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $18,582,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 479,386 shares of company stock worth $70,871,232. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

