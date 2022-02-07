Wedbush Weighs in on Amazon.com, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Amazon.com in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $82.86 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $83.31. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,950.00 target price on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share.

AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,152.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,261.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3,359.03. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in Amazon.com by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 801.4% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $987,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

