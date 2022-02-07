Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $80.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a hold rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.28.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $73.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average is $87.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.253 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.71%.

In other Microchip Technology news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $3,829,869.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $211,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 over the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 27,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

