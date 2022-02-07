Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,918,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,544 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $506,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WFC opened at $56.50 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $30.77 and a 1 year high of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

