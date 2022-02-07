Wells Fargo & Company Trims Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Target Price to $235.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $284.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BIIB. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $290.81.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $221.53 on Friday. Biogen has a 52-week low of $212.56 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

