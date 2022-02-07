Wells Fargo & Company Trims Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Target Price to $605.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $605.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $645.31.

TMO stock opened at $594.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $234.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $621.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $595.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

