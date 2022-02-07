Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd boosted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 889,812 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 2.38% of Western Digital worth $418,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Redwood Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 237,501 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 34.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 830,013 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,778,000 after purchasing an additional 214,594 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 10.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 33.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 358,733 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $20,247,000 after purchasing an additional 90,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,040,000 after acquiring an additional 994,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on WDC. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Western Digital from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.76.
Western Digital Profile
Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.
