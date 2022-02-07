Winmark Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th.

Winmark has increased its dividend payment by 185.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $216.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $786.12 million, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.57. Winmark has a twelve month low of $173.04 and a twelve month high of $277.99.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

In other Winmark news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.18, for a total transaction of $108,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.88, for a total transaction of $1,223,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,904 shares of company stock worth $2,959,615. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WINA. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 96.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 465.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Winmark by 32.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Winmark during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Winmark by 17.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winmark

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

