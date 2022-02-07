Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Wix.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Wix.com by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Wix.com by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WIX stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.32. 30,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.78 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.74. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $109.03 and a twelve month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $218.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.11.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

