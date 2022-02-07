Wolfe Research Lowers C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $109.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price reduced by Wolfe Research from $124.00 to $109.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of CHRW opened at $88.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.88. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

In related news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,852 shares of company stock worth $4,689,508. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth $78,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

