Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Wheels Up Experience Company Profile
Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.
