Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Roth CH Acquisition IV Co (NASDAQ:ROCG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV Co (NASDAQ:ROCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Roth CH Acquisition IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV in the third quarter worth approximately $3,932,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,278,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,932,000.

Shares of ROCG stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. Roth CH Acquisition IV Co has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88.

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Roth CH Acquisition IV Co is based in Newport Beach, California.

