Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,640 VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VPCB opened at $9.79 on Monday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

