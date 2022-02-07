Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 43,867 Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) by 95.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,867 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 13.2% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 13.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 11.5% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 21,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 422,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDF opened at $16.06 on Monday. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.