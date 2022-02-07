Wolverine Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 11,437 Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.2% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 370,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after buying an additional 27,909 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 749,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after buying an additional 84,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $23.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,666.39%.

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

