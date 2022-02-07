World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Earns Hold Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their hold rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Shares of WWE opened at $51.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.38. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.39.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 48,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

