World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target Raised to $71.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

WWE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.90.

NYSE WWE opened at $51.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.39. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.38.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $161,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

