York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 321,757 Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 321,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,340,000. Daqo New Energy makes up approximately 1.9% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Daqo New Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,033,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,911,000 after acquiring an additional 222,643 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,770,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,936,000 after acquiring an additional 117,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,868,000 after acquiring an additional 364,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,740,000 after acquiring an additional 542,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,712,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,353,000 after acquiring an additional 570,468 shares in the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.18.

NYSE:DQ opened at $38.49 on Monday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $130.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

