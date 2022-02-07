Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 767.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,100 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $9,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,652,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,734,000 after purchasing an additional 806,292 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Yum China by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,839,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,449,000 after acquiring an additional 829,687 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,346,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,954,000 after acquiring an additional 496,262 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Yum China by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,638,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,076,000 after acquiring an additional 209,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,371,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,866 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

NYSE YUMC traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.50. 16,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,671. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.19.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.