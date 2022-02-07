Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.84 Million

Analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will report $28.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.90 million and the highest is $31.70 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $28.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $96.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.70 million to $99.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $122.11 million, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $138.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ballard Power Systems.
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 556,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,442. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.58. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $42.28.
Ballard Power Systems Company Profile
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
